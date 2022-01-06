Booster shots now available to kids 12 and up at Pima County sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — COVID-19 boosters for kids ages 12 to 15 are now available at Pima County sites. The booster was previously only available for those 16 and up.

According to the Pima County Health Department, Pfizer shots are available for kids of that age. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are in stock for adults.

"We urge that every eligible child be vaccinated and to receive the booster at the appropriate time," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the director of the Pima County Health Department, in a statement. "We believe that will help ensure that we are able to keep schools open, keep students, staff and faculty healthy, and better protect entire families."

Locations include:

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. County Club Rd.

Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court

North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave.

