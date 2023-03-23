Bookmans postpones next Drag Queen Story Hour

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the past 10 years, Bookmans has hosted drag queen story hours, but this weekend's event is postponed.

"We learned that there was a call to come into the space undercover as it was phrased to occupy all the seats," Sean Feeney, the president of Bookmans, said.

He said there's been protests before but this time, there's been a concerted effort to bring people in to protest the event. He said the Proud Boys were potentially going to make an appearance. But since the growing protest threats and backlash, he said there's been a lot of support from the community.

"Once we learned that information, though we greatly appreciate the support, we became concerned that the size of the crowd combined with some of the individuals that expressed their intention to show up would prevent us from adequately housing the event in a space this size and adequately securing the event," he said.

At the forefront, The Bridge Christian Church told its congregation to stand up for their values and wrote on their website that they hope more churches will decide to get involved. We reached out for an interview but they declined for today.

Feeney said they intend on rescheduling the event.

"We're going to be meeting to discuss different options and hopefully in the next week we'll announce a time," he said.

