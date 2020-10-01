Bond proposition for new fire station and updates in Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Green Valley Fire District is placing a $13 million bond proposition on the November ballot for the first time in its history.

Chief Chuck Wunder says a lot has changed since their headquarters station was built.

“We are so much more well educated on the impact on our firefighters than we were a long time ago,” said Wunder. “Older, outdated stations like the one behind me need those cancer reduction systems in them.”

Bond proposition 485 would finance the building of a new fire station across the street with higher standards. Workout equipment and space for turnout gear would be in a separate area for example. Not out in the hangar and exposed to exhaust like it is now.

“It's out in the station bay so when a fire truck starts in that bay it pushes those emissions onto the weight equipment in the bay,” said Wunder.

This station is also the last station in the district where firefighters share a dormitory. The new station would have private bunk rooms.

“While there is a lot of camaraderie associated with having an open dorm style, it's probably not the healthiest environment. We can exchange germs far more easily and it’s rough on our sleep patterns.

The bond proposition also includes money for a new ladder truck and communication equipment. Chief Wunder says his main concern is the health and safety of his firefighters.

“The amount of cancer cases we face is sad, but we are learning more and getting better at it. And that’s a major reason why we need to make upgrades at this facility here to protect firefighters.”