Bond for man accused of shooting sheriff's deputy set at $1.5 million

A $1.5 million bond has been set for Gabriel Angel Altamirano, the man charged with ambushing and shooting Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Augustine Gonzalez.

Investigators say Deputy Gonzalez answered a domestic violence call last Tuesday. They say as the deputy was running by, Altamirano was hiding in some bushes and shot him.

Gonzalez was hit in the leg. The Sheriff’s Department says he is recovering.

Altamirano was on the run for more than five days before Tucson Police found and arrested him.

Besides charges related to the deputy shooting, he’s facing domestic violence charges and charges for two burglaries.