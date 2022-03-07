Watch
Body recovered from a Glendale canal; Not identified yet

Posted at 1:14 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 15:14:03-05

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale are investigating the discovery of a body in a canal.

They say officers were called out to the scene about 7:30 a.m. Monday on reports about a person in the water. Police say that person was dead and a dive team helped remove the body from the canal. The name of the person isn’t immediately known, but police say the body appears to be that of a man.

They say the cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

