Body of California teenager is recovered from Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a California teenager who apparently drowned in Lake Havasu.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 16-year-old Isaiah Benz of Canoga Park was located around 10 a.m. Monday on the bottom in the lake’s South Basin in about 35 feet of water.

Search teams used divers and sonar technology to look for the teen Sunday but had to call off the effort at night fall. Authorities said Benz was part of a group out on the lake on a rented pontoon Sunday afternoon.

