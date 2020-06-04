Menu

Body of Arizona man presumed to have drowned is recovered

A National Park Service search crew has recovered the body of an Arizona man presumed to have drowned in Utah's Lake Powell.

Kane County Sheriff’s officials say the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Dustin Olague of Flagstaff.

Olague was reported missing last Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses reported he jumped from a private vessel to go for a swim and wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Authorities say Olague disappeared underwater and didn’t resurface. National Park Service rangers searched until sundown unsuccessfully and used sonar equipment and a submerged remote dive boat to locate the body Wednesday.

Olague’s body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

