Body of a missing Tucson man found in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The body of a missing Tucson man was found in Sahuarita on Thursday Feb. 24 near Sahuarita Road east of Desert Gem.

The man was identified as 71-year-old man Anthony Molina.

According to Sahuarita police, the family of Molina found his car around 1:45 p.m. at the park and ride parking lot at the intersection of South Desert Gem and West Sahuarita Road after missing for several hours.

Patrol officers along with officers on ATVs and UTVs began searching for Molina and later found the body around 3:05 p.m.

Foul play is not suspected at the time and officers continue investigating.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact Sahuarita police at 520-344-7000 during business hours or the TIP Line at 520-445-7847.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

