Body found lying in roadway at Bopp and Irene victim of hit and run

Woman had obvious signs of trauma from being hit by vehicle
PCSD found a woman in the roadway with obvious signs of trauma from being hit by a vehicle when they arrived at the scene on Bopp Road.
Posted at 5:53 AM, Jul 22, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — San Xavier patrol deputies responded to the area of Bopp Road and Irene Boulevard in response to a 911 call reporting an individual lying in the roadway.

The incident occurred on July 21 around 4:30 a.m.

As deputies arrived, they found a woman in the roadway with obvious signs of trauma from being hit by a vehicle.

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Vanessa Garcia. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver involved did not remain at the location of the crash.

Through investigative efforts a person of interest was discovered. At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

