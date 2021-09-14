Body found in Marana wash identified; Cause of death unclear

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police have identified the body of a man found in a Marana wash in southern Arizona last week.

The Marana Police Department said 35-year-old James Andrew Jennings was found Sept. 6.

He had a distinct tattoo. Police say a person walking a dog came across his body in the Canyon del Oro Wash. It remains unclear how Jennings may have died. Police said the case remains under investigation.

