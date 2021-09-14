Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Body found in Marana wash identified; Cause of death unclear

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 7:17 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 10:17:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police have identified the body of a man found in a Marana wash in southern Arizona last week.

The Marana Police Department said 35-year-old James Andrew Jennings was found Sept. 6.

He had a distinct tattoo. Police say a person walking a dog came across his body in the Canyon del Oro Wash. It remains unclear how Jennings may have died. Police said the case remains under investigation.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.