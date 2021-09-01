Watch
Body found in Graham County; No name or cause of death yet

Posted at 1:58 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 16:58:20-04

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say they're investigating the discovery of a body in Graham County in southeastern Arizona.

County sheriff’s officials say deputies were dispatched to an area north of the old Geronimo store on Tuesday afternoon about a body being found. They say the unidentified body appears to be a male and there are no apparent signs of the possible cause of death.

The body was taken to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

