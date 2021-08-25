Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Body found at Grand Canyon believed to be Hungarian man

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 1:37 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 16:37:56-04

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a body found at the Grand Canyon is believed to be a Hungarian man who was reported missing in July.

Grand Canyon National Park officials said the body believed to be 45-year-old Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi was found Monday about 430 feet below the rim at Yavapai Point.

A park spokeswoman said he was a Hungarian national who lived in Hong Kong and who was traveling in the U.S. Southwest. Officials said they believed he entered the park on or around July 19. His family reported him missing on July 29 to Las Vegas police.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!