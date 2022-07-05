Body believed to be a woman recovered from a Phoenix canal

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a body that recovered from a Phoenix canal early Tuesday.
Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m.
But when crews reached the scene, they said the person believed to be a woman was already dead.
Authorities said it’s unclear how long the body was in the water or what led up to the incident.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter