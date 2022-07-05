Watch Now
Body believed to be a woman recovered from a Phoenix canal

Posted at 1:08 PM, Jul 05, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a body that recovered from a Phoenix canal early Tuesday.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m.

But when crews reached the scene, they said the person believed to be a woman was already dead.

Authorities said it’s unclear how long the body was in the water or what led up to the incident.

