Bobcat found on dog bed in San Manuel home

Animal escaped before officer arrives
Emerik Zovko
Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 08, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bobcat was found on a dog bed in San Manuel, according to Arizona Game & Fish Department.

On Monday, March 6, the homeowner reported finding the bobcat after returning home from work.

The homeowner says it may have gotten in through a doggie door.

"Don’t handle entrapped/hurt wildlife yourself," writes AZGFD.

