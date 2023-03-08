Bobcat found on dog bed in San Manuel home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bobcat was found on a dog bed in San Manuel, according to Arizona Game & Fish Department.

On Monday, March 6, the homeowner reported finding the bobcat after returning home from work.

The homeowner says it may have gotten in through a doggie door.

"Don’t handle entrapped/hurt wildlife yourself," writes AZGFD.

The bobcat escaped before an officer arrived.