County OKs WIC gap funding during federal government shutdown

The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved providing interim funding at its meeting Tuesday for the Woman, Infant and Children (WIC) Program during the ongoing federal shutdown.

This in response to the Arizona Department of Health Services saying that WIC food and formula benefits were already available only through mid-November.

The agreement allows the County to provide interim funding of $399,440, so infant food and formula benefits will be available to 4,400 infants in Pima County, without interruption through the end of the month.

County Administrator Jan Lesher said funding won't be tapped if the government shutdown is resolved, according to a news release from Pima County.

Lesher said she expects the federal government to reimburse the County for interim funding if allotted.

The Board approved the interim funding by a vote of 4-1.