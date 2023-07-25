Board of Supervisors approves $3.6 million in Outside Agency Grants for 2023-24

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a significant $3,623,520 funding allocation for the Outside Agency Program at their meeting on Tuesday.

This funding will help 49 nonprofit community organizations in their efforts to offer essential public assistance for social services, health care and economic development.

The program, which fiscal year begins on July 1, intends to support financially disadvantaged and at-risk populations, with a focus on providing basic necessities and services in rural areas.

“The Outside Agency Program shows Pima County’s commitment to residents via established and trusted nonprofit partners that are best positioned to provide direct community resources and services,” stated Dan Sullivan, Pima County's Community & Workforce Development director.



The funds will go to 77 programs:



Community services — $318,936

Emergency food and clothing — $786,164

Senior support services — $240,514

Support services, shelter, and domestic violence services — $436,496

Youth, young adults and family support — $685,004

General services — $794,646

An additional $361,760 has been set aside for County departments responsible for Outside Agency programs funded by other organizations, such as the Pima Association of Governments.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona emerged as the largest recipient, getting a significant portion of the $456,305 in funds that will be split between four projects. $331,493 of this amount will be used for emergency food assistance.