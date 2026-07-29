Board names Jorge Soto as new Pima County Treasurer

The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Jorge Soto as the county's new Treasurer, effective immediately, the county announced.

Soto will complete the term of former Treasurer Brian Johnson, who resigned in June. The term runs through December 2028.

Soto is an independent consultant who spent 17 years as a manager for banking and investment firm Citi, formerly known as CitiBank. He is a Democrat, as were the nine other applicants for the position. State law requires the Board to appoint someone from the same political party as the outgoing officeholder to fill a vacated county elected office.

The Board voted 4-0 to appoint Soto, with Supervisor Steve Christy abstaining.

"As a proud Tucson resident, I care deeply about our community and believe local government should be fiscally responsible, transparent, efficient, and accountable to the public," Soto wrote in his letter of interest to the Board. "If appointed, I would lead with integrity, professionalism, and a servant's mindset while working collaboratively with the Board of Supervisors, county departments, employees, and residents to ensure the Treasurer's Office continues to operate at the highest standard."

Before nominating Soto, Supervisor Rex Scott praised Deputy Treasurer Jake Martin for his leadership of the Treasurer's Office over the past 18 months. Martin was also among the nine applicants for the appointment. Scott commended all of the candidates and thanked them for their willingness to be considered for public office.

Scott said he interviewed each candidate and that all of them made a compelling case for the appointment, but Soto stood out because of his "impressive credentials, experience with finance and customer service, and his calm, gentle and positive demeanor."

Arizona county treasurers are responsible for collecting property taxes for jurisdictions that levy property taxes within the county, including school and fire districts, the community college district, Pima County itself, and special taxing districts. The office also manages funds for those jurisdictions, including receiving, recording, safeguarding, investing and disbursing funds, according to the Arizona Auditor General's Office.

Treasurers are elected and serve four-year terms.