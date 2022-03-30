Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Arizona investing $5 million in mental health care, research

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community and Health Advancement will invest $5 million in mental health programs and applied research over the next three years.

Up to $2 million in grant money will be awarded by the Foundation in 2022 to promote positive mental health and save lives.

“We’ve always had a strong commitment to improving the health of Arizonans, and the Foundation is the framework that will allow us to take that commitment one step further,” said Dr. Christine Wiggs, President and Board Chair for the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement.

The Foundation is now accepting applications for projects that expand statewide mental health resources, reduce stigma, and connect people to care until Monday, April 4, 2022.

Potential areas of focus include, but are not limited to:

Expanding access to mental health services

Suicide prevention

Youth mental health

Intersection of mental health and substance use disorder or health equity

COVID-19 effect

To learn more, visit azbluefoundation.org.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

