Blown away: Willcox man's roof blows off in high winds Wednesday

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong winds swept through Cochise County Monday, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph, causing significant property damage.

Longtime Willcox resident Tommy Miller felt the brunt of the storm when the powerful gusts tore part of his roof off.

“It was like a BAM,” Miller said, describing the moment the wind struck. “The house went ‘boom,’ and you felt it, like, dang, this thing just moved.”

Miller has lived in the area for nearly 20 years and said he had never experienced winds this destructive.

After the incident, he and his wife moved into a local motel, taking their dog along while repairs are arranged.

Despite the upheaval, Miller remained in good spirits, worrying more about others in the Willcox community.

“It’s God’s will,” he said. “I just feel lucky the damage wasn’t worse because I know this didn’t just happen to me. It happened to somebody else that doesn’t have insurance.”

The roof damage highlights the vulnerability of certain materials to high winds.

Tanner De Baun, owner of TLK Roofing, inspected the aftermath and explained how the wind caused such extensive damage.

“He had an EPDM flat roofing,” De Baun said. “The wind just caught underneath it. Once part of it is gone, it’s really easy for the whole thing to rip off.”

Flat roofing is common in the area due to code requirements for low-pitch roofs.

However, De Baun urged homeowners to seek inspections if they suspect potential issues.

“I would just call a roofer in the area and have them take a look. Most of them offer free inspections,” he advised.

Miller’s insurance company assured him that repairs would be covered, though adjusters are not expected to arrive for 72 hours due to a backlog of claims across southern Arizona.

As Miller navigates the challenges of repair logistics, he expressed gratitude for Willcox's strong sense of community.

“Willcox is Willcox strong,” he said. “People come around, even those you’ve never met before. They’re good, honest folks.”

Windy conditions are expected to persist throughout the week, and scattered rain and snow showers are also forecasted. Residents are advised to stay cautious and monitor weather updates.