Bloomberg: 3 Raytheon Missile executives leave company at once

Three Raytheon executives left the company Monday, according to Bloomberg News.

The outlet obtained an internal email saying the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Contracts, and General Counsel were parting ways with Raytheon. All three worked within the missiles and defense segment of the company. The division is based here in Tucson.

In that internal email President Wesley Kremer called the departures a "significant change."

So far, it's not clear why those three employees left the company.

Read the full Bloomberg report here: Raytheon Tech’s Missiles Division CFO, Other Leaders Depart in Shakeup

KGUN 9 is working to independently verify Bloomberg's original reporting and get more information. Stay with us for updates on this story.

