Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Bloomberg: 3 Raytheon Missile executives leave company at once

CFO, VP of contracts, general counsel
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RAYTHEON
Raytheon Missiles &amp; Defense has won a contract to build long-range, nuclear-capable standoff weapons for the United States Air Force.
Raytheon Technologies flag
Posted at 8:58 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 22:59:35-05

Three Raytheon executives left the company Monday, according to Bloomberg News.

The outlet obtained an internal email saying the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Contracts, and General Counsel were parting ways with Raytheon. All three worked within the missiles and defense segment of the company. The division is based here in Tucson.

In that internal email President Wesley Kremer called the departures a "significant change."

So far, it's not clear why those three employees left the company.

Read the full Bloomberg report here: Raytheon Tech’s Missiles Division CFO, Other Leaders Depart in Shakeup

KGUN 9 is working to independently verify Bloomberg's original reporting and get more information. Stay with us for updates on this story.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!