Blood Cancer United’s Light the Night comes to Tucson Oct. 18

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) will bring its signature Light the Night community event to the University of Arizona Campus Mall on Saturday, October 18, 2025, as part of the organization’s nationwide fall season of walks raising funds and awareness for blood cancers.

The event at 1303 E. University Blvd. will feature community festivities from about 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the opening ceremony and one-mile lantern walk scheduled to begin at approximately 6:45 p.m. Attendees should plan to use the parking garages on the U of A campus for event parking. A laser light show is planned as a post-event celebration.

Light the Night unites survivors, caregivers and supporters who carry colored lanterns to honor and remember people affected by blood cancers while raising money for research, patient services and advocacy. This year’s national rollout also introduces Blood Cancer United’s refreshed brand and a new onsite experience called United in Mission (UIM), which includes an interactive 3D “U” sculpture designed for reflection and remembrance.

“Everyone who takes part in this iconic campaign — and every lantern lit — helps drive groundbreaking research, provides critical support to patients and families, and sends a powerful message: no one faces blood cancer alone,” said Coker Powell, EVP and chief revenue officer of Blood Cancer United.

The organization notes it has invested more than $1.8 billion in clinical research and is pursuing an ambitious goal to enable people with blood cancer to gain more than one million years of life by 2040. Light the Night’s national sponsors include major pharmaceutical and community partners supporting survivorship, hope and fundraising efforts.

To register or find more information about the Tucson event, visit www.lightthenight.org.