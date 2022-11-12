Blenman-Elm Community to honor Jackie Kinman Butterfly Garden this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Butterfly Garden is finally ready for the historic Blenman-Elm Neighborhood to celebrate. It will serve as a place of peace for the community, but more importantly, a dedication to the person who started the garden.

Jackie Kinman was a scientist with a passion for monarch butterflies. Two years ago, she was looking to set up an area in her Blenman-Elm Neighborhood for butterflies to land in during their migration. She went to the space on the corner of Treat Ave. and Waverly St., which was completely overgrown at the time, but she saw potential.

“And as we looked around, we saw butterflies fluttering around in the different plants that were already going here, and Jackie was just thrilled,” said Alan Myklebust, who worked on the project with Jackie for the Blenman-Elm Neighborhood Association.

He remembers seeing her true passion the moment they first saw what is now this butterfly garden.

Jackie Kinman died from cancer a few months after they decided that was the spot. But Alan didn’t let that stop him from fulfilling Jackie's dream.

“Jackie’s family told me that when they told her that this would happen, even on her death bed, she smiled,” he said.

He said it’s been a process, but thanks to the community, the garden has bloomed to fruition. Now, it serves as a place of peace for all.

“We built it thinking that it would be for butterflies, and it is for all types of pollinators, but it’s also been a nice place for the community to gather, for people to gather,” he said.

Myklebust believed that’s exactly what Jackie would have wanted. She will be celebrated tomorrow during a dedication in her honor.

Reyna Preciado Dedication Flyer for Jackie Kinman Butterfly Garden

“We will have musicians here, artists, all people who live in the neighborhood, so I think it creates a sense of community,” said Hannah Glasston with the Blenman-Elm Neighborhood Association.

Saturday’s event is open to the public so if you’re looking to view the dedication, participate in a plant swap, or just enjoy local artists, it’s the place to be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.