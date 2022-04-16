Watch
Blazing Wildcatfire nearing 200 acres near Benson and Whetsone

Posted at 3:33 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 18:53:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The AZ State Forestry (AZSF) has reported a WildcatFire that is approximately 200 acres in size near Benson and Whetstone.

The highway road is still open and the fire is not currently a threat says AZSF.

AZSF says every year 9 out of 10 wildland fires are started by humans so here are some tips to prevent wildfires in Arizona.

  • When working outdoors check the weather
  • Keep a water source and shovel nearby
  • Never leave a burn unattended
  • Check your tires as a blowout can cause a wildfire

For more tips click here.

We will keep you updated as more information comes in.

