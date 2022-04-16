Blazing Wildcatfire nearing 200 acres near Benson and Whetsone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The AZ State Forestry (AZSF) has reported a WildcatFire that is approximately 200 acres in size near Benson and Whetstone.
The highway road is still open and the fire is not currently a threat says AZSF.
AZSF says every year 9 out of 10 wildland fires are started by humans so here are some tips to prevent wildfires in Arizona.
- When working outdoors check the weather
- Keep a water source and shovel nearby
- Never leave a burn unattended
- Check your tires as a blowout can cause a wildfire
For more tips click here.
We will keep you updated as more information comes in.
#WildcatFire approx 200 acres, bet. Benson & Whetstone, E. SR 90. Fire burning in grass & brush w/n drainage. No threats at this time. Drivers - plz use caution & don’t stop along hwy. Engines & hand crew assigned w/helo ordered to assist. Map est location. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/RKAnzWjaDZ— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 16, 2022
