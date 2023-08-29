Blanco Wash Bridge on Silverbell Road closed due to construction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Blanco Wash Bridge on Silverbell Road has been closed by the Pima County Department of Transportation.

This closure affects Silverbell Road from North Cocio to North Aguirre roads.

The one-lane bridge is closed until further notice.

Drivers may use alternate routes such as North Trico and North Cocio roads.

There is continued local access to the bridge closure from North Cocio Road in the east.

The Blanco Wash Bridge will be replaced in the near future as part of an Off-System Bridge Federal Grant.

Message boards are on-site and detour signs will be placed in advance of the closure.

The signs will be there during the closure, however, the message boards will only be up for one week.