Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Blake Masters in the lead as Arizona election results roll in for U.S. Senate GOP candidates

Blake Masters in the lead as Arizona election results roll in for U.S. Senate GOP candidates
Blake Masters in the lead for U.S. Senate GOP candidate
Posted at 10:27 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 01:27:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Based on initial results, Blake Masters and Jim Lamon are the front runners in the GOP race for U.S. Senate. The main difference between them is their backgrounds. Jim Lamon is a veteran and the founder of an Arizona-based solar energy company. Blake Masters is the co-founder of a software startup and now works for an investment firm in the technology sector.

“Using a combination of the wall, more border patrol. Im a tech guy, I think we need technology: drones thermal imaging cameras," Masters said. "With the right policies we can absolutely drive illegal border crossings right down to zero.”

"Must have 'Remain in Mexico' policy, which is in place under Trump as an executive order," Lamon said. "I need to get that codified into law in U.S. Senate so the border team can do their job and push everyone back, get their cases adjudicated.”

The two candidates align with former President Donald Trump on key issues like inflation and border security. Masters is endorsed by Trump and Lamon is endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Absolutely Arizona with Pat Parris

🌵 Email Pat Parris with suggestions for places we should showcase!