Blake Masters in the lead as Arizona election results roll in for U.S. Senate GOP candidates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Based on initial results, Blake Masters and Jim Lamon are the front runners in the GOP race for U.S. Senate. The main difference between them is their backgrounds. Jim Lamon is a veteran and the founder of an Arizona-based solar energy company. Blake Masters is the co-founder of a software startup and now works for an investment firm in the technology sector.

“Using a combination of the wall, more border patrol. Im a tech guy, I think we need technology: drones thermal imaging cameras," Masters said. "With the right policies we can absolutely drive illegal border crossings right down to zero.”

"Must have 'Remain in Mexico' policy, which is in place under Trump as an executive order," Lamon said. "I need to get that codified into law in U.S. Senate so the border team can do their job and push everyone back, get their cases adjudicated.”

The two candidates align with former President Donald Trump on key issues like inflation and border security. Masters is endorsed by Trump and Lamon is endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council.

