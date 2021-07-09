Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Blake Masters files papers to run for Senate in Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 15:49:25-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Blake Masters, an ally of billionaire entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel, has filed papers to run for the U.S. Senate in Arizona.

Masters formed a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission but did not make a formal announcement. He joins a crowded field of Republicans looking to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in one of next year's top-tier Senate races, which will help determine which party controls the upper chamber of Congress.

Masters has worked with Thiel for years and is currently the chief operating officer of Thiel Capital and president of the Thiel Foundation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!