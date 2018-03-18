'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

NEW YORK (AP) - "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.



According to studio estimates Sunday, "Black Panther" grossed $27 million in ticket sales over the weekend, pushing its domestic haul to $605.4 million. Worldwide, "Black Panther" has grossed more than $1.1 billion.



The rebooted "Tomb Raider," starring Alicia Vikander, opened with $23.5 million. That was a modest start for the $90 million film, but "Tomb Raider" is expected to be the top ticket-seller in China over the weekend.



The Christian drama "I Can Only Imagine" blew away expectations to open with $17.1 million. It's about the singer who wrote one of the most popular songs in Christian music.



The gay teen romance "Love, Simon" debuted with $11.5 million.

