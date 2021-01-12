Black Lives Matter Tucson to award grants for COVID-19 relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "What would it look like for us to be able to support black folks?"

That's the question 'Black Lives Matter, Tucson' presented itself when Karlyn Bradley said the group was awarded a grant.

"$8,000 for specifically to give aid."

Though, Bradley said, the group was awarded more than that amount for other ventures.

With the $8,000, Bradley said the activist group plans to distribute in the form of $500 grants, amounting to 16 grants, for now.

"We know that folks are facing unemployment, that folks are still facing housing insecurity."

On their social media pages, BLM Tucson said the grants will be given to the 'vulnerable and marginalized in our community.'

Bradley elaborated on that to say it'll be awarded exclusively to black recipients in Tucson.

"Here is a little something that will hopefully be able to feed you, that will help be able to keep your lights...on, that will be able to put some gas in your car."

It's just the start, according to Bradley, who said the group would like to expand its charity.

He said you can help by donating to their organization.

"As we stand currently as an organization, we couldn't house money ourselves, we had to have a fiscal sponsor."

Bradley said their group had to reach out to another, the 'Alliance for Global Justice' to create an official avenue from which to donate grant money.

"BLM does have a fiscal sponsorship with 'Alliance for Global Justice,' and so all that means is that they have a particular designation that allows for them to house our funds."

To apply for a grant, Bradley said to visit Black Lives Matter Tucson online.