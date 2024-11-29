Black Friday shopping expected to reach record $75 billion in sales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, is driving increased spending this holiday season. According to a recent report from Bain & Company, U.S. retail sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday are expected to rise 5% year-over-year, reaching a record $75 billion.

The surge in spending is fueled by both in-store and online shopping. While 42% of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday, 33% are expected to take part in Cyber Monday, with just 15% of Black Friday shoppers planning to buy exclusively in stores, according to Chris Beer, consumer and tech analyst at GWI.

As holiday shopping ramps up, consumers can expect significant discounts on a wide range of items, particularly electronics such as smartwatches, VR headsets, and food processors. With Cyber Monday just around the corner, online shopping is set to make it easier for shoppers to snag these holiday deals.