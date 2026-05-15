Bisbee, Willcox, Huachuca City receive funding for infrastructure projects

Several towns and cities in Southern Arizona have been tapped to receive state funding for infrastructure and economic development projects, a news release from Gov. Katie Hobbs' office said Friday.

According to the release, more than $8 million in state-enabled funding will be provided for eight projects, totaling $12 million with matching funds.

Of the five projects in Southern Arizona, one is being funded through bond financing from the Greater Arizona Development Authority (GADA). The other four projects are supported by grant funding from the Southwest Border Regional Commission (SBRC).

The projects are:

- Town of Huachuca City – Public Works Heavy Equipment ($4,529,589): Provides critical equipment, including street sweepers and landfill compactors, to improve public services and reduce maintenance costs.

- City of Bisbee – Wastewater Treatment Facility ($253,500): Upgrades aging infrastructure at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The plant is nearing 20 years of service and requires critical system improvements. Match: $338,250.

- Town of Duncan – Road Infrastructure Project ($485,000): Restores more than 100 roads using chip seal technology to improve transportation access.

Match: $808,000.

- Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity – ReadyTechGo Initiative in Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, and Santa Cruz Counties ($750,000): Expands advanced manufacturing workforce training through industry recognized certifications across Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Maricopa Counties. Match: $366,000.

- City of Willcox’s Downtown Revitalization Project ($425,000): Enhances pedestrian access and connectivity to support small businesses and economic activity downtown. Match: $175,000.

