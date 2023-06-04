Biosphere Fire northeast of Oracle Junction

Watch Now
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jun 04, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — State and local crews are working to put out the Biosphere Fire. The fire is a half mile southwest of the Biosphere and northeast of the Oracle Junction.

Arizona State Forestry, Golder Ranch Fire District, and Northwest Fire District are working to maintain the fire that is at approximately 10-30 acres. Crews may have it boxed in.

The fire is visible to Oracle and the surrounding areas, but there are no evacuations at this time. State Forestry has launched aircraft, including Single Engine Air Tankers and Air Attack platform to assist with suppression.

