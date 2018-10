With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

Notable departures in November include beloved anime series "Bleach" and "Naruto." The crime drama "Criminal Mastermind" is also getting the hook, as is the gardening show "Big Dreams, Small Spaces."

Here are the shows leaving Netflix in October, courtesy of What's on Netflix:

Nov. 1

Bad Trips Abroad (Season 1)

Big Dreams, Small Spaces (Season 1)

Bleach (3 Seasons)

Borgia (3 Seasons)

Can't Pay, We'll Take It Away! (3 Seasons)

Criminal Mastermind (Season 1)

Death Note (Season 1)

Embarrassing Bodies (3 Seasons)

Fairground Attractions (1 Season)

I Am Innocent (2 Seasons)

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer (Season 1)

InuYasha (2 Seasons)

Love Your Garden (Season 3)

Mary Portas: Secret Shopper (Season 1)

Miami SWAT (Season 1)

Naruto (6 Seasons)

The Supervet: Bionic Specials (Season 1)

Nov. 2

My Big Big Friend (2 Seasons)

Nov. 3

The Mekong River with Sue Perkins (1 Season)

Nov. 4

Goodbye Mr. Black (1 Season)

Nov. 5

Al's Fish'n With Mates (1 Season)

Nov. 7

Dicte (3 Seasons)

Nov. 10