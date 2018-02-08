Bill would bar cities from taxing sugary drinks

PHOENIX (AP) - A proposal in the Arizona House that would bar cities and counties from joining a growing national trend of taxing sugary drinks got a glowing reception.

The proposal from Republican Rep. T.J. Shope advanced in the House Ways and Means Committee on an 8-1 vote Wednesday.

Shope's proposal doesn't specifically mention taxes on sugary drinks, only saying any tax on food products must be uniform. But testimony from a supermarket industry lobbyist industry made it clear that's what the bill is all about.

Tim McCabe of the Arizona Food Marketing Alliance said it's not government's role to use taxes to influence consumer behavior.

There no sign any Arizona city or county is currently considering taxing soda and other sugary drinks.

The legislation is House Bill 2484.