Bill to rename Marana post office after former mayor passes House

A bill to rename the post office branch at 13355 North Lon Adams Road in Marana

after the town's late mayor, Ed Honea, passed the House on Tuesday.

Honea died in 2024 at the age of 77.

Arizona Congressman Juan Ciscomani sponsored the bill to change the name, which received bipartisan support from Arizona's entire House delegation, according to a news release from Ciscomani's office.

Honea was born and raised in Marana and graduated from Marana High School in 1965.

He served on the Marana Town Council for three terms and as mayor for five terms, and worked as a contractor for the U.S. Postal Service for 29 years, the news release said.

The post office where Honea worked is the same one that might now bear his name.

The bill now goes to the U.S. Senate for passage.

