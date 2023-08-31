Biking on a budget? BICAS offers affordable bike repairs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Whether it’s getting a bike prepared or learning to repair a bike, BICAS has the tools. The nonprofit at 2001 N. 7th Ave. offers low-cost bike repairs, and deals for anyone tight on cash. Not only do they provide tools, they provide the knowledge for customers to complete repairs at home.

“This is probably why I love BICAS and working here is being able to show someone how simple and easy it is to keep your bike maintained,” said Jesus Urbina, a shop mechanic at BICAS.

BICAS is one of the charities El Tour de Tucson participants can support, which is one way BICAS is able to help the community with affordable pricing. On the contrary, El Tour participants looking to save some money can use BICAS as a resource. There is also an opportunity to take advantage of the discount on El Tour registration until August 31.

The rates for repairs at BICAS go from 8-16 dollars an hour, a choice depending on what customers can afford. There's also a work-trade program where people tight on cash can work to get a bike or tools. If it’s just a matter of transportation, bikes are sold as low as 20 dollars.

Customer Ramiro Gonzalez said, “today, I paid a very reasonable amount to fix my bicycle and got to learn how to do that part of it. Had I gone to a regular commercial bike shop, it would've been 6-7 times that amount and I wouldn't have had the opportunity to learn anything.”

There are learning opportunities with BICAS all week long, including classes on Mondays from 4-7pm for people who identify as women, trans and femme. BICAS asks customers to use masks for volunteer/ employee safety due to being short on staff and wanting to continue providing their service to the community.