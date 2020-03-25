Bike store sees increase in sales

TUCSON, Ariz — Business at Broadway Bicycles is pedaling along quite well.

In fact, owner Scott Johnson is seeing one work order after another, including both repairs and new purchases. Last Saturday saw a four-fold increase in business thanks to the temporary stay-at-home economy.

"People can't go to the gym," said Johnson. "They still want to go outside and exercise and bike riding provides a lot of open space."

Twelve year-old Mark Wagner was getting his bike repaired for his after home-school activity.

"We did a little on-line math, today" said his mother, Margie.

And, just as riders are practicing social distancing, so is the store. Only five people are allowed inside at one time, and curbside pickup is encouraged.