Big fentanyl bust: Border Patrol seizes 140,000 pills

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Sector say they seized 140,000 fentanyl pills during what the agency described as a coordinated operation involving its Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) and Intelligence units.

In a social media post, the Tucson Sector said the operation targeted narcotics trafficking before the drugs could be distributed in U.S. communities.

Related: Routine I-19 checkpoint stop ends with more than 5 kilos of cocaine seized

"Every pill seized is one less threat to our communities," the agency said. "The U.S. Border Patrol remains relentless in stopping deadly narcotics before they reach America's streets."

The agency did not immediately release additional details, including when or where the seizure occurred, whether any arrests were made, or the estimated street value of the drugs.

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