Big Brothers Big Sisters to sell downtown building, relocate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona is selling its downtown building and plans to relocate to a different spot.

This nonprofit has operated at 160 E. Alameda St. since it bought the property in 1993. The organization remodeled it in 2013.

“Our building has been a good home to us for three decades,” said BBBSSA Chief Executive Officer Marie Logan in a statement. “But as our board and staff leadership developed our long-term strategic plan in 2021, two things became clear: we want to do even more to help children and families in our community, and to do so, we need a new campus that supports that growth.”

Logan said the plan is to go to a more accessible site.

“Over the next few years, we will sell the Alameda building and relocate to a site that is more easily accessible and centrally located for those we serve,” Logan said. “Our vision is that our new campus will be a welcoming destination and center of activities for our children, their mentors, and their families.”

For more information, visit soazbigs.org.

