Big 12 Conference welcomes University of Arizona

Arizona State, Utah to also depart Pac-12 for Big 12
The Big 12 and the University of Arizona made official announcements Friday evening.
Posted at 6:42 PM, Aug 04, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The months-long speculation of Arizona's departure from the Pac-12 became official Friday night, as the Big 12 Conference officially welcomed the University of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah as its three newest members.

The three schools join Colorado, rounding out a 'Four Corner' exit from the Pac-12. The four schools were the last to join the Pac, with Arizona and Arizona State joining in 1978, and Colorado and Utah joining when the Pac-10 expanded to the Pac-12 in 2011.

The move leaves the Pac-12 with with only four remaining schools: Cal, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State.

Arizona will have one final academic year as members of the Pac-12, alongside UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington, who have announced moves to the Big 10. The four new Big 12 schools will enter their new conference beginning in 2024.

