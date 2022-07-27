Watch Now
Bicyclist seriously injured in Euclid wreck near Grant Road

A serious-injury wreck involving a bicycle slowed traffic on Euclid Avenue Wednesday.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 15:34:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A serious-injury wreck involving a bicycle slowed traffic on Euclid Avenue Wednesday.

Tucson police say drivers should avoid Euclid between Grant Road and Seneca Street.

There was no timetable for the wreck to be cleared.
