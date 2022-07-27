Bicyclist seriously injured in Euclid wreck near Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A serious-injury wreck involving a bicycle slowed traffic on Euclid Avenue Wednesday.
Tucson police say drivers should avoid Euclid between Grant Road and Seneca Street.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) July 27, 2022
Officers from @OperationsWest are asking drivers to avoid travel along N. Euclid Ave. between E. Grant Rd. & E. Seneca St. as officers are investigating a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist.
Expect delays, find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/xUr09cTVM7
There was no timetable for the wreck to be cleared.
