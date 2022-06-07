Bicyclist killed in Marana wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bicyclist was killed Tuesday in a Marana crash.
Marana police say Twin Peaks Road was closed between Highlands Drive and Sandario Road during the investigation.
#TrafficAlert: Officers are working a serious crash in the area of Twin Peaks and Sandario. The road will be closed from Saguaro Highlands to Sandario, on Twin Peaks. Please find alternate routes and be safe.— Marana Police Dept (@MaranaPD) June 7, 2022
Police did not have an estimate for the road to reopen.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.