Bicyclist killed in Marana wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bicyclist was killed Tuesday in a Marana crash.

Marana police say Twin Peaks Road was closed between Highlands Drive and Sandario Road during the investigation.

#TrafficAlert: Officers are working a serious crash in the area of Twin Peaks and Sandario. The road will be closed from Saguaro Highlands to Sandario, on Twin Peaks. Please find alternate routes and be safe. — Marana Police Dept (@MaranaPD) June 7, 2022

Police did not have an estimate for the road to reopen.

