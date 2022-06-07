Watch
Bicyclist killed in Marana wreck

Twin Peaks Road closed in deadly crash
A bicyclist was killed Tuesday in a Marana crash.
Posted at 9:14 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 12:14:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bicyclist was killed Tuesday in a Marana crash.

Marana police say Twin Peaks Road was closed between Highlands Drive and Sandario Road during the investigation.

Police did not have an estimate for the road to reopen.

