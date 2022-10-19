Bicyclist hit near East Benson Highway and South Park Avenue leads to exit-ramp closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking into an accident where a bicyclist was hit near East Benson Highway and South Park Avenue.

Officers said Wednesday morning the crash was so bad, investigators need to close an exit ramp connecting Benson Highway to Park Avenue.

According to the police, officers from the Santa Cruz Substation are helping with the investigation.

The TPD is asking Tucsonans to avoid the area at this time and find an alternative route.

