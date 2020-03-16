Bicyclist dies from injuries in Fairmount and Woodland wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police identified a bicyclist who died after he was injured in a wreck at Fairmount and Woodland March 4.

Police say 59-year-old Tommy Lee Thomas died after he was hit while riding a motorized bicycle northbound on Woodland Avenue approaching East Fairmount Street.

Thomas didn't stop at a stop sign and turned left onto Fairmount when a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe hit him. The driver of the Santa Fe stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

Police found that neither speed nor impairment caused the wreck.

Police were told Monday that Thomas had died of the injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No citations or charges have been issued.