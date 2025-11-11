Bicyclist dies after being hit by SUV on Northside

A 53-year-old woman died in hospital after being hit by an SUV on Tucson's north side Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Cheryl Degeest was riding a BMX bike northbound on Davis Avenue, north of I-10 and Ruthrauff, when she was struck from behind by a Ford Escape.

The Escape had been going west on Chester Avenue, the news release said. The driver said she had turned right to go north onto Davis Avenue and allegedly hit Degeest.

Degeest was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she died.

Neither impairment nor excessive speed were factors in the crash, the news release said. The driver of the Escape was cited for causing death or serious injury by moving violation and failure to yield at a stop sign.