Bicyclist critically injured near Broadway and Sixth Ave.

Tucson police say a bicyclist was critically injured near Broadway and Sixth Avenue Thursday.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police say a bicyclist was critically injured near Broadway and Sixth Avenue Thursday.

Police said the bicyclist was in life-threatening condition and southbound Sixth was closed during the investigation.

Possible alternates included Speedway and Stone.

