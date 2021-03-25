Bicyclist critically injured near Broadway and Sixth Ave.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police say a bicyclist was critically injured near Broadway and Sixth Avenue Thursday.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦



Please avoid the intersection of S. 6th Ave/E. Broadway Blvd.



Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a bicyclist. Please use an alternate route & drive safe. pic.twitter.com/ByYkCIRG4W — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) March 25, 2021

Police said the bicyclist was in life-threatening condition and southbound Sixth was closed during the investigation.

Possible alternates included Speedway and Stone.

