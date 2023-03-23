Bicyclist, 20, dies after wreck involving two other vehicles at Speedway and Country Club

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a bicyclist involved in a March 21 wreck has died.

Isaiah Williams Escalante, 20, died Wednesday after a crash involving two other vehicles near Speedway and Country Club.

A silver Frontier pickup turned left in front of a black Honda Accord heading east. The Accord hit the Frontier, forcing the Honda into the bike lane, hitting Escalante, who was on a bicycle.

Matthew Lee Taleck, 52, was driving the pickup and faces charges including manslaughter, property damage and two counts of endangerment.

Police say Taleck was impaired during the wreck.

The Honda driver, 23, was arrested and booked on unrelated charges.

