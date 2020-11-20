Menu

Beyond Bread to open cafe at Mount Lemmon Lodge

Posted at 6:17 AM, Nov 20, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Beyond Bread confirmed that it will open a cafe at Mount Lemmon Lodge, according Beyond Bread, Inc. Vice President Randie Collier.

The facility, at 12833 N. Sabino Canyon Park, is being built across from the Mount Lemmon General Store. is scheduled to open in Spring 2022.

