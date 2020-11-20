Beyond Bread to open cafe at Mount Lemmon Lodge

TUCSON, Ariz. — Beyond Bread confirmed that it will open a cafe at Mount Lemmon Lodge, according Beyond Bread, Inc. Vice President Randie Collier.

The facility, at 12833 N. Sabino Canyon Park, is being built across from the Mount Lemmon General Store. is scheduled to open in Spring 2022.

Mt. Lemmon Hotel still plans a summer opening

Each "casita" is expected to sleep up to five people comfortably. The rendering also shows a kitchen with all the essentials.