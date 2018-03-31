Best of Guy Atchley, Guy's Goodbye Show

Fair
Guys last newscast.
Jack Parris was the Vice President and General Manager at KGUN from 1983 to the end of 1987.
David Muir well wishes to Guy
UofA band wishes Guy a happy retirement
TUCSON, Ariz. - Guy Atchley has signed off for the last time as anchor of KGUN9 On Your Side.
"Yes, this is my final newscast," Guy said leading off his "Goodbye show".
KGUN9 On Your Side celebrated Guy and his career all day long Friday.
His final newscast invoked tears, laughter, hope and a whole lot of dancing.