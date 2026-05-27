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Berger Performing Arts Center to remain open for performances through June, '27

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KGUN 9
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The Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind have worked out an agreement with a local theatre company to keep the Berger Performing Arts Center open for another year.

The west-side venue, used as a rental facility by several music promoters and local theater groups, was on the verge of closing this summer after the school, where it is located, announced that it would be moving.

According to a new release, the school entered a lease agreement with the Saguaro City Music Theatre, which will handle all future rentals of the performing arts center through June, 2027.

The center's Proscenium theater has been hosting concerts and other live performances since 1992.

The school is still exploring long-term options beyond June of 2027.

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