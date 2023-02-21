Watch Now
One person injured Monday in Border Patrol incident

Posted at 6:50 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 20:50:47-05

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is injured as the result of a Border Patrol-involved incident Monday, according to spokespeople from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent working in the Tucson sector "was involved in a use of force incident" near Interstate 10 west of Benson, Ariz. around 8:50 a.m.

Little more information has been released by CBP at this time, including who was injured and by what means.

CBP says they will share more details as they become available.

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, CBP told KGUN 9, including the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General, the FBI and deputies with Cochise County Sheriff's office who responded to the initial scene.

